Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 190.65%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

