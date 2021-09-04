Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.