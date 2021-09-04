Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

