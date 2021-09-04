Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Baxter International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 266,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,100,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

