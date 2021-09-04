BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $203.00

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 201.70 ($2.64), with a volume of 355178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.60).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a GBX 3.02 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Tony Young bought 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,595.58 ($6,004.15).

About BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

