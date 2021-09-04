Bbva USA Acquires New Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $372.69 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.03. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

