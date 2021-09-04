Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 3,201 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

