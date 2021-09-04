Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 677 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 46.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $650.75 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $659.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

