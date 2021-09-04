Bbva USA Invests $313,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

NYSE:REXR opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

