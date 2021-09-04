Bbva USA Takes $493,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $486.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

