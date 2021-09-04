Bbva USA Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after purchasing an additional 406,922 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

