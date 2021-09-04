BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.482-$2.605 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.55 billion.

BCE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 549,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,033. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.45.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

