Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.94

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.94 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 4074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Belden alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 22.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after buying an additional 123,795 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.