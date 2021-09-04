Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £158 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a £158 ($206.43) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £162.57 ($212.40) to £170.04 ($222.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £162.90 ($212.83) to £172.50 ($225.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £164 ($214.27).

LON FLTR opened at £145.80 ($190.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £132.47 and its 200 day moving average price is £140.73. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market cap of £25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.48.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

