Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,787 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $251.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.02 and a 52-week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

