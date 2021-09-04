Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $65,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $367.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

