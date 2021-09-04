Bessemer Group Inc. Has $45.54 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,275 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $45,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE HDB opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

