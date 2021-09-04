Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,510,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,701 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $64.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

