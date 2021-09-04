Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,895 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI opened at $25.00 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $559.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

