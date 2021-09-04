Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $27.11 Million in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 321,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,110,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.50% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $72.07 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.