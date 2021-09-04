Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 816 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $607,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $343.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day moving average is $291.97. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $344.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.