BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get BEST alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. BEST has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. On average, analysts expect that BEST will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BEST by 5,791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.