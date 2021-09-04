Beyond Finance (BYN) One Day Volume Hits $332,408.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $332,408.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00136817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00165100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.01 or 0.07803210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.84 or 1.00101578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00812348 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

