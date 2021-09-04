Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.100 EPS.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.10.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE BIG opened at $47.80 on Friday. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.