Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $241.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,917 shares of company stock worth $62,035,124. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bill.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $299.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.