Bitball Treasure Price Hits $73.56 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $73.56 or 0.00147352 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $33.10 million and $797,622.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.