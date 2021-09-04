Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $22.14 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $252.78 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $22.14 or 0.00044431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002693 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003177 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002716 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,110 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

