BitCore Price Reaches $0.30 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $561,640.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,973.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.71 or 0.07823502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00434544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.13 or 0.01418998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00138936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.31 or 0.00662971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00613411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00397779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005970 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

