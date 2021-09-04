BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 206,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,647,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in BlackBerry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

