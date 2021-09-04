BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 81.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 332.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $117.88 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.75.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,145. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

