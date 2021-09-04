BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.30.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 562,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.75. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,661,486.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

