Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.65

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.65.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Insiders have sold a total of 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963 in the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

