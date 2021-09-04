BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 101,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

