BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Cut by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $9.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $937.28. The company had a trading volume of 414,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,569. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $897.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $833.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

