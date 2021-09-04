BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BLE opened at $16.03 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $16.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

