Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYC)

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:MYC opened at $15.23 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

