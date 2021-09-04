BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Purchased by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 27.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MQT opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.