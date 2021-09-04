Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Purchases $237,300.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Robert Thomas Goldstein acquired 17,500 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $237,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $14.20 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

