Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

