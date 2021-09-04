BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 784.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.