Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.40.

EPAY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. 360,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,578. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

