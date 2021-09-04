BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $9,163,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $7,621,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.