Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,853,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $568,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,319.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

