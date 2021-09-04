Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $176.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at $124,260,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock worth $134,096,778. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

