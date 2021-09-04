Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,920,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,475,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

