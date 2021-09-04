Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $448,000 Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of 51job by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.66.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

