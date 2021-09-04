Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $26.00 at KeyCorp

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

