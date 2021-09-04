Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $537.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

