Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVGO. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.92 and its 200 day moving average is $470.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,526,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

