Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($27.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($35.15) to ($22.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

CATB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

CATB opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.